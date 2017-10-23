Suranne Jones reunites with Corrie co-star for exciting announcement The Doctor Foster actress had some news to share about her former co-star Sally Lindsay

Suranne Jones delighted Coronation Street fans over the weekend after she shared some exciting news regarding her former co-star and good friend, Sally Lindsay. Suranne, who played Karen McDonald in the ITV soap from 2000-2004, took to social media to announce that Sally, who starred as Shelley Unwin from 2001-2006, had made an Instagram account.

The Doctor Foster star, who was out with Sally enjoying lunch, uploaded a selfie of the pair to encourage others to go and follow her friend, captioning it: "Guess who's on Instagram... I'm trying to teach her how to use it.. ( she's like a nanna) @sallylindsay73 .. give her a follow to encourage her to do it properly ! #saturdaylunch #oldfriends #chickenpiemmmmm."

Suranne Jones and Sally Lindsay had an exciting announcement on Instagram

Fans were delighted with the news, and took to the comments section to welcome Sally onto the popular photo sharing app. "Welcome to Insta Sally xx" one wrote, while another said: "Hi Sally welcome!" The photo left other fans nostalgic, with a third adding: "Ahh seeing this instantly transports me back to the 2000s!"

It didn’t take long for Sally to gain a loyal fan base over on her own account either, and within 24 hours, the actress had over 9,000 new followers.

Suranne and Sally starred in Coronation Street together in the early 2000s

Suranne and Sally have been friends for years, starring in ITV's detective drama Scott and Bailey alongside Lesley Sharp back in 2011. Sally even introduced Suranne to now-husband Laurence Akers. Suranne recently opened up about her relationship on This Morning, telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. "I met Laurence at Sally Lindsay's wedding. He was friends with her husband. A year later, we married and a year after that we had a baby."

