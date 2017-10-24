EastEnders star Davood Ghadami plays down the Strictly curse with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova The EastEnders actor insists the Strictly curse won't strike him

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has said there is no way the Strictly Come Dancing "curse" will strike him and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the 35-year-old actor insisted that his wife of seven years, Isobel, has no qualms with his steamy routines. "My wife is used to all that happening," he explained. "When you are playing a character you have those bookends… with this you have the bookends of being a dancer. You are doing a job." Davood, who is famous for playing market trader Kush Kazemi in the BBC1 soap, has been married to wife Isobel since 2010. The couple are proud parents to two young daughters - Eva and Grace.

Davood Ghadami claimed on This Morning that the Strictly curse won't strike him

STORY: Strictly viewers outraged over Davood Ghadami's dance-off

Speaking about this week's routine, professional Ukranian dancer Nadiya added: "We are doing rumba. It's the most difficult dance for a man to do. There are so many things going on to make it look right. My boyfriend. He's ok with this. I am a professional dancer, he knows the way it goes." When asked about the whole Strictly experience, Davood revealed his family's support has been huge but admitted that his children are big fans of fellow competitor Johnny Peacock. "My daughter, Eva and Grace, I think they are embarrassed for me already," he shared.

Loading the player...

Strictly dance pairings revealed!

"They are such big fans of Johnny Peacock. I've been making him do little messages for them. They give him at least one vote for him and three for me." He also noted: "I've never experienced anything like this. It's non-stop. I'm exhausted. The pressure is on more and more. It's everything at the moment. My kids are obsessed by it, my family are obsessed.

Davood is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova on this year's Strictly

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed that his sex life has been put on hold while he competes on the popular series. Davood told the Sun: "I haven't got the time or the energy. At the moment, your head is full of steps, beats and timings. Your body is aching. I've been working quite late, getting in early. I sometimes forget to eat that's how bad it is. Even my most basic needs are overlooked." This Morning continues on ITV1 weekdays at 10.30am.