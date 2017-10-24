Ex-EastEnders star Ross Kemp reveals his future hopes for Grant Mitchell The ex-EastEnders actor played Grant Mitchell from 1990 till 1999

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp has revealed he wants Grant Mitchell to live forever! The actor, who played Phil Mitchell's younger brother for nine years in the nineties, opened up about his on-screen alter ego during a chat with Shortlist in which he detailed his hopes for the popular character. When asked if he thought it was inevitable that Grant would die on the BBC soap, the 53-year-old joked: "Inevitable? Why's that inevitable? Grant will live forever." Prompted further, he replied: "Oh I don't know; it could be just a massive brawl. He'd hold a bank up. He'd have to go out in a blaze of glory."

Ross, who is now known for his hard-hitting documentary series Extreme World, rose to fame when he starred as Grant in the BBC soap from 1990 to 1999. In July last year, Ross made a brief return to the soap in the lead up to his on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell's death. Appearing on an episode of Loose Women, the actor admitted he felt more pressure to make a comeback this time around. "When you're young and you first join there's not much expectation on you because you're young," he said. "At that age you're full of beans and you think the world is going to be your lobster. When you get older there's a fear of failing."

In September, Ross became a proud father to twins. The actor took to Twitter to announce that his wife Renee O'Brien had welcomed two little girls, called Ava and Kitty. "Mum, Ava, and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital," he wrote alongside the photo, which showed Renee cuddling up to her tiny babies in her hospital bed. The couple, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to a little boy, who was born in April 2015, while Ross also shares a son with his make-up artist ex-partner Nicola Coleman.