Coronation Street's Seb Franklin to receive devastating diagnosis The newcomer will discover he is HIV positive after he falls off a ladder

Seb Franklin has not had a good start to the week in Coronation Street. On Monday's double-bill of the ITV soap, viewers were left horrified as the newcomer's mum Abi suffered a heroin overdose – and unfortunately that was just the beginning. In scenes set to air later this week, the teen will discover that he is HIV positive in a heartbreaking diagnosis. Having been rushed to hospital after falling off a ladder, doctors will discover Seb's condition after running tests concerning his low white blood cell count.

Abi will later confess her concerns to Anna Windass, revealing that her son might have contracted HIV from an ex-girlfriend. Seb, who initially refuses to get tested, eventually agrees, and is left devastated when he finds out that his is HIV positive, meaning that his girlfriend Faye is also at risk.

It is set to be a testing time for the Windass family. Next week, viewers will see Anna get arrested after Pat Phelan frames her for pushing Seb – and attempting to kill him. More shockingly, Anna's daughter Faye will be the one to call the police about her mum after hearing Phelan's theory on Seb's fall. Despite being the one to find Seb and call for help, Anna's words are doubted by police when they pay a visit, especially when her earring is found close to where Seb fell – which had been planted by Phelan.

With actress Debbie Rush set to leave the ITV soap in what has promised to be an "exciting exit", will Anna be framed for Seb's attempted murder?

Corrie producer Kate Oates previously promised a memorable departure for Anna back in July. She said: "It's always sad when a huge talent like Debbie decides to move on to pastures new. But Debbie's decision to pursue other roles will allow us to play an exciting exit story for Anna, which will see her fighting for her family and tackling old enemies head on."