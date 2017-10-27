Millie Bobby Brown looks unrecognisable at Stranger Things 2 premiere The English actress, 13, was joined by her young co-stars at the LA premiere

Millie Bobby Brown looked worlds apart from her on-screen character, Eleven, as she attended the premiere of Stranger Things 2 in LA. The actress, who sports a shaved head in the Netflix drama, was a far cry from her psychokinetic alter-ego. She defied her 13 years of age, walking the red carpet in a black leather mini dress and white heels and styling her hair into a sleek lob.

The teenager was joined by her co-stars Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard. Winona Ryder also made a glamorous vamped-up appearance, wearing a long black dress and a slick of red lipstick. Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a photo with her co-star Finn, who plays her love interest Mike. "@finnwolfhardofficial I'm so blessed to have a great (on screen romance) with this lovely boy! Eleven loves you," she wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown at the Stranger Things 2 premiere

Stranger Things 2 made its much-awaited return to Netflix on Friday. Fans around the world had been gearing up for the second series after a trailer was released earlier this month. The teaser hinted at something arriving to the town of Hawkins, and Will is the only person who can see it.

In a voiceover, Mike says: "On Halloween night, Will saw a sort of shadow. Maybe all of this is happening for a reason," before later adding: "If there's anyone who knows how to destroy this thing, it's Will." The trailer also stars Winona, who plays Will's worried mum, Joyce. In the teaser, Joyce realises that there is something wrong with her son, and can be heard saying: "This thing, you said it was all in his head. And what have you done? Nothing?"

The drama made its return to Netflix on Friday

The second season takes place one year after the events of the first series, and the show's co-creator Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly: "He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down – the question is whether they're real or not. So, it seems like he's having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."