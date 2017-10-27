Coronation Street's Andy Carver to commit murder? Pat Phelan is set to cause more havoc on the ITV soap when he tries to manipulate his hostage

Coronation Street's Pat Phelan has been set out to destroy the lives of anyone that has wronged him over the last few months – and it doesn’t look like he will be stopping anytime soon. On Friday night's episode of the ITV soap, viewers will be on the edges of their seats as Phelan offers hostage Andy Carver his freedom – at the price of murder. In shock scenes, Andy will told that he will be released if he kills Vinny Ashford.

Phelan, who is out to get revenge on Vinny for going off with the money from the duo's building scam, has murder on his mind, but will Andy pull the trigger? Corrie actor Connor McIntyre, who has been playing Phelan since 2013, recently opened up about the fan reaction he gets, describing viewers as "very cool".

Speaking to the Radio Times, the soap star said: "Corrie fans are very cool. They get it. And there's a sense of ownership about it – if you're a Corrie fan, you enjoy your villain, knowing full well that he'll inevitably get his comeuppance. "It’s a very moral universe – and quite right too. The reaction I usually get is, 'You’re so horrible. We really hate you. But we don’t want them to kill you yet.'"

Phelan has also been causing havoc for the Windass family. Next week, viewers will see Anna get arrested after Pat Phelan frames her for pushing Seb Franklin – and attempting to kill him. More shockingly, Anna's daughter Faye will be the one to call the police about her mum after hearing Phelan's theory on Seb's fall. Despite being the one to find Seb and call for help, Anna's words are doubted by police when they pay a visit, especially when her earring is found close to where Seb fell – which had been planted by Phelan. With actress Debbie Rush set to leave the ITV soap in what has promised to be an "exciting exit", will Anna be framed for Seb's attempted murder?

