Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks radiant in fresh-faced Instagram video The model exuded radiance in a fun video posted on her social media account

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is glowing. The 30-year-old model, who is due to give birth to her first child next month, looked more radiant than ever in her latest Instagram post. In the footage, Rosie had fun experimenting with a bunny rabbit filter, looking fresh-faced and make-up free. Her complexion looked flawless in the playful video and her model cheekbones looked better than ever, leaving us feeling incredibly envious. Her long, honey-hued hair was swept back in a side parting, accessorised with an ultra-cute pair of rabbit ears.



Insta-snap? 🐰 A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on May 16, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked her usual flawless self on a cute Instagram video

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fails to wow her fans both on and off the red carpet with her dazzling beauty looks, revealed on social media recently the secret to maintaining her radiant skin, telling fans that her favourite skincare products were by luxury skincare brand Caudalie.

When the bathroom becomes your office, your sink becomes your desk and the laundry hamper becomes your chair! Talking all things beauty related and about my favourite skincare products on phone interviews this morning with @caudalie! 🍇🍃 A post shared by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on May 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

The 30-year-old revealed one of her favourite skincare brands on social media

Recently on This Morning, she shared her beauty secrets, explaining that she prefers a more natural make-up look. "My mum always told me make up should enhance, never hide, and you should celebrate your favourite asset," Rosie said, adding: "I don't follow any trends, I want to feel the best I can feel. It's always about feeling natural and polished and easy."

Rosie's successful career has seen her launch her own make-up range for M&S Beauty

And it seems there is no end to Rosie’s talents, who celebrated her milestone birthday last month. Last year, the British model’s love of beauty saw her launch her own make-up range at M&S Beauty.

Rosie previously told HELLO! that she tried to recreate some of her favourite cosmetics in the collection. "The first thing I did was go into my make-up bag and look at the products that I have used over the past 13 years and can't live without," she said. "The products that make-up artists have recommended to me, the colours that I love, the textures that are versatile."

