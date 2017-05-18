Catherine-Zeta-Jones3-

Catherine Zeta-Jones exudes radiance in latest Instagram photo

The Welsh actress showcased her youthful looks in a stunning new picture

by Hanna Fillingham

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked radiant in a stunning photograph posted on her Instagram account this week. The 47-year-old looked positively glowing in the picture, showcasing her good looks for all to see. Her make-up look was just right - her sculpted cheeks enhanced with a peach blush and dark liner and mascara brought out her large brown eyes.

The Welsh beauty’s lips were painted with a subtle rose-pink gloss, while her long brown hair was left to take centre stage in the awe-inspiring shot, styled in subtle waves that gently cascaded past her shoulders. Catherine looked superb in a colour pop outfit – a vibrant red form-fitting design, which showcased her enviably slim waistline.

 

😘

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked positively radiant in the stunning photograph

Earlier in the month, Catherine gave fans a glimpse of her backstage prep routine as she prepared to go on stage at Carnegie Hall. The actress was pictured having her hair and make-up done, looking oh-so-chic as two stylists attended to her. "Getting my glam on before tonight's performance at #CarnegieHall!" Catherine wrote. She followed it up with another picture, revealing that she was about to perform Didn't We by Jimmy Webb.

catherine-zeta-jones-instagram-carnegie-hall

Catherine shared a photo of her getting ready on Instagram 

Catherine, who is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas, gave fans a serious case of beauty envy last month, after posting a photograph on social media of her make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.

A busy working mum to two teenagers, Dylan, 16, and 14-year-old Carys. On raising teenagers, the Feud star revealed on Today: "I love it! I love it! I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love. It. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me!"

SEE HERE FOR MORE BEAUTY NEWS...

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment