Catherine Zeta-Jones exudes radiance in latest Instagram photo The Welsh actress showcased her youthful looks in a stunning new picture

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked radiant in a stunning photograph posted on her Instagram account this week. The 47-year-old looked positively glowing in the picture, showcasing her good looks for all to see. Her make-up look was just right - her sculpted cheeks enhanced with a peach blush and dark liner and mascara brought out her large brown eyes.

The Welsh beauty’s lips were painted with a subtle rose-pink gloss, while her long brown hair was left to take centre stage in the awe-inspiring shot, styled in subtle waves that gently cascaded past her shoulders. Catherine looked superb in a colour pop outfit – a vibrant red form-fitting design, which showcased her enviably slim waistline.

😘 A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on May 17, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Earlier in the month, Catherine gave fans a glimpse of her backstage prep routine as she prepared to go on stage at Carnegie Hall. The actress was pictured having her hair and make-up done, looking oh-so-chic as two stylists attended to her. "Getting my glam on before tonight's performance at #CarnegieHall!" Catherine wrote. She followed it up with another picture, revealing that she was about to perform Didn't We by Jimmy Webb.

Catherine shared a photo of her getting ready on Instagram

Catherine, who is married to Hollywood star Michael Douglas, gave fans a serious case of beauty envy last month, after posting a photograph on social media of her make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.

A busy working mum to two teenagers, Dylan, 16, and 14-year-old Carys. On raising teenagers, the Feud star revealed on Today: "I love it! I love it! I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love. It. I just love the freshness. It's all so exciting to me!"

