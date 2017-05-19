Victoria Beckham gets ready in serious style in latest Instagram video Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to post a fun video of her being pampered by her glam squad during Beijing trip

Victoria Beckham opened her second flagship store in Beijing earlier in the week, and has since been busy promoting her new VB X Estee Lauder beauty range – and with serious multi-tasking style at that. The fashion designer posted a fun video on Instagram showing make-up artist Wendy Rowe assisting her with the finishing touches of her look in the back of a taxi. The video, captioned: “Final touch up!! Thank you team VB!! Good bye Beijing X VB,” showed Victoria’s complexion being enhanced with a finishing powder – completing her picture-perfect look.

In the footage, an assortment of brushes can be seen – which look to have worked their magic on her final beauty look. Victoria rocked a dark grey smoky eye, a generous sweep of peach-hued blush and a nude lip.

Final touch up!! Thank u team VB!! #VBXEsteelauder 💄 Good bye Beijing X VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 18, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Victoria Beckham perfected her look in the back of a taxi

Victoria has been documenting her trip with fun beauty videos

Throughout her trip, the 43-year-old has been sharing snippets from her trip with fans on social media. Earlier in the week, she posted another photo, showing Wendy and her hairstylist Ken Paves in mid-action, with Ken standing on top of a chair, straighteners in hand. "Good morning Beijing!! Wearing one of my favourite looks from my AW17 RTW collection!" Victoria wrote.

Earlier this year Victoria collaborated with Estée Lauder for a second time to launch another line of ultra-covetable, versatile products. This time the make-up is presented in notably more muted colours. Two of the hero pieces from the most recent line-up include the long-wearing Lipstick in Nude Spice and the Bronzer in Saffron Sun – a buildable matte bronzing powder that’s perfect for warming up fairer complexions.

While she has been on tour, the mother-of-four revealed live from Hong Kong the real reason she’s rarely seen without her oversized trademark shades."I wear sunglasses because like most mums, I am up all night with my children. They hide a multitude of sins. I love women. I love to empower women. I think sunglasses are the final touch to a woman's outfit."

