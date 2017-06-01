Chrissy Teigen teams up with BECCA to launch limited edition Glow face palette The palette features 4 gorgeous shades hand-picked by the Sports Illustrated model

Chrissy Teigen has collaborated with cult make-up brand BECCA to create an incredible limited edition face palette - and it has finally landed in the UK. The California-cool beauty, who took to Instagram in April to tease about the palette, is adored for her carefree attitude as well as her playful approach to make-up and fashion.

Three of the shades in the glow-enhancing palette have been hand-picked by Chrissy herself

The BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, which priced at £45.00 and can be purchased from Space NK, features four radiance-boosting shades. One of these is the brand's existing Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Rose Gold which lends skin a glorious, backlit lustre without a trace of tell-tale glitter. The other three shades in the palette are brand new, having been hand-picked by Chrissy herself.

The limited edition palette can be purchased for £45.00 from Space NK

The Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom imparts a natural-looking, rosy glow upon the skin, while the Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil warms up lacklustre complexions when swept across the cheekbones, forehead and jawline with a big, fluffy brush. Last but by no means least, the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Beach Nectar is the ultimate finishing touch when dusted onto the high points of the face.

Presented in beautiful metallic casing, the palette is certainly dressing table-worthy. BECCA’s clever formula is made up of finely-milled pigments blended with liquid to create a gorgeous, creamy feel – each shade in the palette glides onto the skin like silk, delivering all-out luminosity as it goes.

The limited edition BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette

The supremely glowy shades can be worn alone or blended and layered up to create a summer radiance that’s unique to you. The Shimmering Skin Perfector in Rose Gold will take your make-up look from mediocre to marvellous before you can say ‘glow’ and when it comes to faking eight hours of sleep, the Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom works wonders – waking up the face in an instant when brushed onto the apples of the cheeks.

I CANNOT WAIT FOR YOU ALL TO TRY MY NEW GLOW PALETTE!!! Every time I use it, I cannot believe it's actually mine. It's perfection. Be sure to follow @BECCAcosmetics for all the details! #BECCAxCHRISSY #BECCAPartner A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

The message behind BECCA is that cosmetics should enhance your features rather than cover them up – something we can definitely get on board with. Model and mum Chrissy captures the very essence of what the highly-lauded make-up label stands for: effortless, natural, authentic beauty.

