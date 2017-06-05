Jennifer Lopez's make-up free look has given us beauty goals Jennifer Lopez has been performing in Las Vegas for her All I Have residency

She is undeniably very beautiful, so it's no wonder Jennifer Lopez looked glowing as she showed off her make-up free look ahead of her Las Vegas show on Saturday. In a short Instagram video, the 47-year-old proudly flaunted her blemish-free skin and flawless high cheekbones. "So this is what it's like before the show," she told her fans. "I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have."

Fans were quick to praise the mother-of-two's stunning post, with one commenting: "So beautiful without makeup, much younger." Another added: "You're stunning inside [and] out." A third post read: "I need to know what you out on your face to keep it so beautifully moisturized? We're around the same age." Another remarked: "Thank you for keep it REAL let these girls know you what real jlo looks like underneath the makeup."

Jennifer, who is in a new relationship with Alex Rodriguez, has been busy performing in Las Vegas for her All I Have residency at the AXIS Theatre inside Planet Hollywood. And with that comes a whole host of outfit changes and variety of beauty looks. Last year, the mother-of-two opened up about her dedicated skincare, telling InStyle: "I am pretty low-key when it comes to my day to day beauty routine. I have to wear a lot of makeup for work, so when I am not working, I tend to wear little to no makeup. I like to treat myself to a hair-care regimen and deep conditioning mask a few times a week."

When asked about her best beauty tip, she replied: "The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough. Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight. I also definitely think beauty comes from within – you have to have keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync. I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty."