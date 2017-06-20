Fabulous at 50: We reflect on Nicole Kidman's signature beauty looks

Nicole Kidman is one of the most successful actresses in the world, and the movie star has been dazzling on the red carpet for decades - the Australian beauty never fails to wow with her hair and make-up looks. She turned 50 earlier this week and looks better than ever. To celebrate her recent milestone birthday, we're taking a closer look at her signature beauty looks...

Nicole rocking tight ringlets in 1992

Nicole is famed for her fiery red hair, always styled to perfection. When she shot to fame in the late '80s, Nicole favoured a permed look, rocking tight ringlet curls - as seen above in 1992. This added a fun edge to her youthful appearance and gave Nicole a signature look as she began her acting career. Her face and eye make-up was kept natural, letting a burnt orange lip take centre stage.

In 2002, Nicole won the most prestigious acting prize - an Academy Award. For her Oscars red carpet appearance, she wore her hair in more grown-up curls, which perfectly complemented her ruffled Chanel Haute Couture gown and Bulgari choker. She once again rocked a burnt orange lip and kept eye make-up to a minimum.

More grown-up curls as she won her first ever Academy Award in 2002

Nicole has, in fact, kept her make-up fairly similar throughout the years. She favours luminous, natural skin, mascara and a touch of eyeliner, finishing off with a hint of blusher and letting her piercing crystal blue eyes do the talking. She demonstrated this when she attended a premiere in 2009, rocking her signature look. Her hair was styled into a high ponytail, a style Nicole often sports on the red carpet - it shows off her long neck for an elegant finish.

Nicole's a big fan of a sleek ponytail

Recently, Nicole has been attending many events to promote her series Big Little Lies, which has found huge TV success, and her new film Beguiled. The actress has looked incredibly during her appearances, wowing her fans with her age-defying appearance. Her shoulder-length hair is now a blonder hue, and she favours a subtle eyeshadow, but the beauty basics are the same... She looks amazing!

Nicole looked nothing short of sensational while promoting Big Little Lies

Find out everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian's brand new make-up palette...