Courteney Cox reveals why she has stopped using facial fillers A friend warned her she was starting to look different

Courteney Cox gave up filler injections in her face after a friend warned her she was starting to look different. The former Friends star explains the change in her appearance was gradual at first, but then the actress started to think she had gone too far.

"You go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there'," she tells Newbeauty.com, "so you walk out and you don't look so bad and you think, no one noticed - it's good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person's amazing. They do this person who looks so natural'. You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this'."

"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered," she continues. "You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s**t, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, 'I haven't done anything in six months!' I didn't realise."

Courteney has now taken a step away from having any procedures done to her face and has learned now to embrace the ageing process.

"I've had all my fillers dissolved," she says. "I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself... Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do... I've had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend."

However, she admits she is open to trying new technologies when it comes to her face and body.

"I believe in getting laser treatments...," she adds. "I believe in microneedling. I think microcurrent technology makes sense, to strengthen your muscles."