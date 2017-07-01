Victoria Beckham shows off sassy beauty look in new selfies - see the photos! The fashion designer posted a photo of herself with a striking make-up look

Victoria Beckham looks fantastic in her new beauty selfies on social media! The fashion designer and mum-of-four took to her Instagram page on Friday to show off a stunning make-up look. In one photo Victoria, 43, poses in a white robe, head towel and oversized black shades, captioning the snap: “Working on a secret project for #VBxEsteeLauder! x VB.” The star looked incredibly mysterious in the fun picture. Then in a second photograph, Victoria, appeared in a black robe, again with her head towel on, and a stunning made-up look. She joked: “I mean, who doesn't get out of the shower in the London look?! #VBxEsteeLauder x VB.”

Clearly, no one looks that amazing straight out of the shower and Victoria was having a giggle with her followers. The star looked to be getting ready for a photoshoot with beauty brand Estee Lauder, with whom she has a make-up range. This autumn, Victoria’s Estee Lauder collection will double in size, with 18 new colour items and two new kits. Perhaps the designer is trying out the new products ahead of their launch.

Victoria’s beauty look in these new selfies is flawless, with particular attention being paid to accentuating her brown eyes. Her eyelids are coloured with a light-brown shimmer, complete with black mascara and eyeliner. The star’s cheeks look wonderful, her cheekbones highlighted perfectly with a rose-hued blush underneath. Victoria’s lips remain a natural nude colour so not to take attention away from her eyes and cheeks.

The former Spice Girl’s followers loved the pictures, with one commenting: “Beautiful even in towel,” and a second wrote: “I'd love a lash masterclass with you.”One fan joked with the designer, writing: “You are FUNNY VB 😂 some people just won't get it.” Another follower thought Victoria should debut the look on the catwalk: “Absolutely, and why not! I really think you can make it work maybe next runway show in NY! It need to be done wel l:) It will be original. #Fashion is about going forward.

Victoria has recently spoken about the products in her new beauty range, telling WWD about exciting new products like the layer-able Cheek Crème in Blond Mink and a beautiful Eye Matte Duo in Bleu Électrique/Nude. She also revealed that the best-selling Morning Aura Illuminating Crème will soon be joined by three new products: Skin Perfecting Powder, Eye Ink Mascara in Backseat and Aura Gloss in Honey. Victoria said: “This collection is significantly bigger… [but] there is so much that I still want to do. I haven’t touched on foundation or eyebrows. There were things we wanted to get into this collection but we wanted to get it right.”