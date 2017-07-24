Katie Holmes looks ageless in latest selfie – take a look Suri Cruise’s mum is blessed with youthful good looks

Katie Holmes never seems to age, and the 38-year-old just keeps looking more and more fabulous as time goes by. This was more apparent than ever in her latest Instagram selfie, which she uploaded over the weekend. Wearing oversized sunglasses and a simple white T-shirt as she relaxed outside, Katie looked effortlessly cool. Fans of the Dawson’s Creek star were quick to compliment her on her appearance, with one taking to the comments section to write: "Looking so cool!", while another said: "You are just so beautiful." A third added: "So cute!"

Katie Holmes looked fabulous in the black-and-white image

Katie regularly shares snippets of her life over on her social media channels, including sweet insights into her time with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Last weekend, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed searching for treasures in a vintage shop. In the image, which Katie captioned: "Vintage shopping," Suri is seen in the background trying on a hat, as Katie showcases a beautiful velvet embellished bag, which is adorned with pearl detailing and floral embroidery.

Vintage shopping 💕💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Katie and Suri enjoyed hunting for vintage treasures in NYC

And Katie is no stranger to getting dressed up for the red carpet either. Renowned for her timeless sense of style, the actress normally dazzles when out and about at showbiz events. Back in June, she turned heads at the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York, stepping out in a form-fitting gown by her good friend, designer Zac Posen. The £7,932 dress was adorned with intricate beaded floral embroidery in gold and forest green hues. The whimsical embellishments offset the statement fishtail train, which glided behind her as she made her way to the star-studded ceremony.

Happy Sunday! #setlife #thegift A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

Katie is renowned for her youthful good looks

The doting mum's influence also appears to be rubbing off on her only child, and previously spoken about her daughter’s love of fashion when she was still married to Tom Cruise. Referring to the then four-year-old, Katie said: "I grew up the youngest of five, so there were a lot of hand-me-downs that I would sort of change up. And Suri and I do that now with her clothes. Or rather, she does it. She says, 'I want this sleeve cut,' and it's like, 'Okay, we'll cut it.'"