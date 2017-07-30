Fans can't believe mum-of-six Kris Jenner is 61 as she poses for rare bikini selfie The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a mother of six

She's a proud 'momager' who regularly takes to Instagram to share posts about her children's latest achievements, but over the weekend it was Kris Jenner's moment in the spotlight. The reality TV star, who has six children, has posed for a stunning bikini selfie, defying her 61 years of age. Kris showed off her incredible figure and washboard stomach as she pouted for the camera.

Her daughter Khloé Kardashian, 33, uploaded the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Kris Jenner looking like a snack! I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!" Kris' fans were left wide-eyed as they took in the photo, with one writing: "Holy moly fair play to you six kids." A second commented, "Wow!!!!! Looking fabulous!!!!!" and a third agreed, writing: "Her body though!! 60 what????????? Gorg."

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Kris has six children from her two marriages

Kris has four children with her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian – Kourtney, Kim, Rob and Khloé – and two daughters Kendall and Kylie with her second partner Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. She's also the doting grandmother to Kim’s children, North and Saint, and Kourtney's children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The family's latest arrival, Dream, was born in November 2016 to Rob and his ex, Blac Chyna.

Earlier this year, Kris spoke about her ex Caitlyn's new tell-all book, claiming that everything in her memoir is "made up". The pair were married from 1991 to 2015 before Bruce's transformation. Appearing on her family show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris was seen speaking to her daughters Kim and Khloé as she said: "I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say is that I was great socially at a party one time."

The 'momager' is currently dating Corey Gamble

She continued: "None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up." Kris then opened up about how she has tried to mend their relationship, explaining: "I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time thinking that maybe there's something here I'm not seeing. I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person that [doesn't care] so I'm done."