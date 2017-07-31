Kristen Bell reveals the secret behind her clear skin The actress double cleanses to keep skin clear

Kristen Bell swears double cleansing is the secret to her clear skin. The Bad Moms actress always looks amazing when she steps out onto the red carpet, where she is envied for her flawless complexion and ability to pull off just about any fashion trend.

When it comes to keeping her skin in check, Kristen has nailed a regime that works for her.

"(Good skin starts with) double cleansing, which sounds more complicated than it is," she told W magazine. "It's just wiping off your make-up from your skin first and then using your cleanser so it can actually work to clean out your pores without any interference. I love the Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, and then use my Clarisonic face brush to wash my face."

Kristen makes sure she washes off all of her make-up and exfoliates before going to bed each night.

And as the 37-year-old has dry/combination skin she tends to stick with simple products that won't strip away natural oils, and always wears sunscreen when she steps outdoors.

"(I'm) loving Neutrogena's Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen. It has all the benefits of a mineral sunscreen, but doesn't appear too white," she shared.

To get instantly red carpet ready, the blonde star keeps Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels in her fridge, with the product working to instantly decrease puffiness. And whenever her schedule allows, Kristen can be found unwinding at her local foot spa.

"Very affordable, no clothes off, and straight to the point - the rub," she smiled.