Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredibly young in new selfie – see her photo! The actress shared the glam snap on her Instagram page

Even on a lazy day, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones still looks amazing! The star took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a stunning photo of herself for #SelfieSaturday. Catherine captioned it: “Don't feel like moving today.” In the black and white snap, movie star Catherine, 47, poses for the camera wearing a black silk gown with her brunette hair framing her face. The actress looks considerably younger than her 47 years in the picture, appearing fresh-faced with minimal make-up.

Don't feel like moving today. #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Catherine’s glamourous ‘pyjama day’ was a hit with her many followers who were quick to comment on the photo. “Fantastic picture, black and white pictures really suit you,” said one fan. “Gorgeous as always,” wrote another. There were a few tips to give Catherine an energy boost, with a fan telling her: “When I find myself on a slow Saturday morning, a great warm shower will do wonders.” Another fan suggested: “Do Something, I feel worse when I do nothing! Push! Unless you’re exhausted from doing too much.”

Perhaps the star is tired from her busy month launching her lifestyle range Casa Zeta-Jones. Catherine recently announced that she is launching a homeware collection with QVC in the United States on Thursday 28 September, but unfortunately it won't be available in the UK. The collection is set to include everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

The mother-of-two gave fans a glimpse at the collection in an Instagram video, which showed a peek behind-the-scenes on the Casa Zeta-Jones photoshoot. "Some behind the scenes fun at our Casa Zeta-Jones photo shoot! Couldn't have been a more perfect day!" she wrote.