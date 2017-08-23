Kendall Jenner reveals how her sisters helped save her eyebrows The model says her siblings threw away her tweezers

Kendall Jenner has her famous sisters to thank for her trademark bushy brows. The supermodel, and member of reality TV's first family, The Kardashian-Jenners, is a rising fashion star thanks to landing campaigns for Estee Lauder, as its brand ambassador, and walking in the Victoria's Secret catwalk show.

With millions of followers on social media, the model is one of the faces of "the Instagirl era" of modelling, as christened by Vogue magazine. And in a new interview with Vogue.com, the 21-year-old shared the secrets of her beauty routine including the revelation that her signature power brows are in part thanks to her famous sisters.

"I learn a lot from being on set," explained Kendall in a video posted on the website. "I've done my make-up in cars... in port-a-potties."

But there's one beauty rule the model admits she didn't learn from being on set.

"When I was, like, 14, having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off," the model shared as she expertly used Estee Lauder's Brow Multi-Tasker to fill in her bold arches. "My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house. I've never touched them myself ever since."

After lightly applying foundation over her face and neck, Kendall blended in strokes of bronzer across her face. To get a more concentrated sweep across the cheekbones, her top tip is to pinch the bristles of her brush into a dome shape before working the bronzed pigment into her lids for a warm glow all over.

"You really want my beauty secrets?" she asks as she interrupts her beauty ritual to snack on a sandwich. "I used grilled-cheese oil on my face."

After dispelling the myth that supermodels don't eat carbs, Kendall finishes her look by colouring her lips in her own unique fashion.

"I don't fully put lipstick on; I take it and then dab it just to enhance my own colour," she advised, before sealing the shade with a slick of shimmery pink gloss.