Fans praise Catherine Zeta-Jones for sharing make-up free selfie – see the photo! The actress surprised fans with a natural look on social media

Catherine Zeta-Jones has done the unthinkable in Hollywood terms – sharing a selfie of herself make-up free first thing in the morning! The actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday to post the photo, which shows herself lying in an extremely cosy-looking bed after a night’s sleep. Catherine wrote: “Sleeping in @casazetajones!” The star looked incredible in the photo, her skin glowing and natural features for all to see. Her trademark brown hair lay tousled across her pillow.

Sleeping in @casazetajones! #SelfieSaturday #CasaZetaJones A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Catherine’s followers were quick to applaud the star for sharing the brave photo and complimented her on her natural beauty and inner confidence. One fan said: “Thank you for posting yourself au naturelle, proves how confident you are and that the outside is just a shield.” A second fan wrote: “Administration for doing a photo like this... so difficult to be yourself in a world obsessed with photo shop.” While a third fan told the star: “Love a woman with confidence and no make-up.” Another follower posted: “No make-up? Wow! Beautiful skin,” and another said: “I wish I woke up this beautiful in the morning.”

Catherine at the Feud: Bette and Joan TV Series premiere in LA in March

Catherine’s make-up free snap is a change from her usual made-up glamourous selfies, which she regularly shares. The star is a big fan of the smoky-eye look which she often demonstrates in her weekly #selfiesaturday shots on the social media site. Perhaps the actress is feeling in need of a little rest after a busy month launching her lifestyle range Casa Zeta-Jones.

Catherine recently announced that she is launching a homeware collection with QVC in the United States on Thursday 28 September, but unfortunately it won't be available in the UK. The collection is set to include everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.