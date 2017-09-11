Exclusive: A peek inside Holly Willoughby's make-up bag The This Morning presenter reveals her top beauty products

Holly Willoughby has revealed the beauty products she always carries in her handbag. The This Morning presenter is known for her flawless beauty looks, but has revealed to HELLO! that when she isn't in front of the cameras, she likes to keep things simple - relying on just four essential items.

"A lip gloss, definitely a lip gloss," Diet Coke's brand ambassador told HELLO! at the launch of their new campaign.

She continued: "A good mascara, good eyeliner in case suddenly I have to go out, and a BB Cream because it's very moisturising."

Spending a lot of time in the make-up chair with her trusted friend and make-up artist Patsy O'Neill - who she's worked with since the Xtra Factor days back in 2008 - is the reason why mum-of-three Holly likes to keep it minimal when at home.

"I think because I spend a lot of time in the make-up chair at work, for me when I'm at home it's nothing really, at all," she explained.

"A lot of moisturiser, or if I'm going out or doing anything then maybe I will use a BB Cream so it's not too heavy but it's got like a little bit of tint to help myself look a bit more alive".

Her current obsession, however, are eyelash curlers. "I'm absolutely obsessed with eyelash curlers", she said, adding that she adds a touch of mascara to her off-duty look.

"I like to let my skin breath when I'm not working," she confessed.

