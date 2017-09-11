Kylie Jenner reveals the reason she decided to enhance her lips The 20-year-old reality star has become famous for her pout over the past few years

Kylie Jenner has revealed a comment from a former kissing partner helped her decide to have her now famous lips enhanced. The 20-year-old reality star has become famous for her pout over the past few years - initially over-lining her lips with liner before going down the lip injection route. While she has spoken before about the insecurity that inspired her to do something about her thin lips, Kylie went into more detail on Sunday night's episode of her reality spinoff Life of Kylie.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," she said during the episode. "I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty."

For several years, Kylie denied that she had had surgical enhancements, insisting that she was just using liner to give the illusion of a plumper pout. But she came forward about the alteration in the end, and admitted on Life of Kylie that she felt she didn't have a choice.

"I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. (I) ended up getting my lips done."

Kylie has also used her insecurity to make her fortune - creating her Kylie Cosmetics company and her Lip Kits, which allow fans to follow in her footsteps by boosting their pout with a liner and lipstick in exactly the same shade.