Mandy Moore 'embracing individuality' as new face of Garnier The actress is a 'big fan' of the brand

Actress and singer Mandy Moore has expressed her truest self in new campaign photographs for haircare brand Garnier. The This Is Us beauty is the latest spokesperson for the company and she couldn't be happier about the liberating partnership.

"I'm a fan of the brand, but I also like their philosophy about embracing individuality," she tells People magazine. "They were very, very insistent on me being myself (during) the commercial and photo shoots (for the new Garnier Nutrisse hair colour ads). Nobody told me how to look or what to wear, or made me fit into any box. They even asked if I could bring one of my dogs. It was so much fun because I got to just be me."

Mandy Moore is the new face of Garnier. Photos courtesy of Garnier.

Mandy has always experimented with hair dye to discover new ways of expressing herself.

"The power of transformation is something I've always sort of (embraced) in my life and I think the most acceptable way that I have found to do that and change my look is through hair colour," the 33-year-old explains. "But I feel like (my current colour) is more compatible with my lifestyle now and how busy things are - and I feel most like myself.

"I'm transitioning to a warmer (tone) that's much closer to my natural hair colour, which I think is like a dirty dish water!"

However, Mandy, who uses Garnier's Moisture Lock shampoo and conditioner to keep her hair healthy and silky, has sworn off certain hairstyles for good after experimenting with her look so many times.

"I would probably never go blonde again, if not purely because of maintenance," she tells Refinery29 before writing off bangs too. "I told my boyfriend (Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith) that if I ever want to cut bangs again, take both my hands and lead me away. It's such an arduous process to grow them out, and I feel like I'm not a bangs girl."