Nicole Richie encourages daughter Harlow, 9, to play with beauty products The star has two children with husband Joel Madden

Nicole Richie encourages her young daughter to experiment with make-up. The House of Harlow 1960 designer and her musician husband Joel Madden are parents to daughter Harlow, nine, and eight-year-old son Sparrow, with it appearing that their little girl already has a passion for beauty products.

While attending a party for cosmetics brand Urban Decay in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nicole told People.com that she allows Harlow to dig through her make-up kit all the time.

"My daughter loves make-up, she loves to experiment with hair, and I let her do that," the 36-year-old smiled. "She's finding joy in that and I feel like she's kind of figuring out for herself what she likes and experimenting with different colours. Whether it's make-up or not, experimenting with colour is really important for the soul, so I just let her go at it."

Nicole was named as a brand ambassador for Urban Decay at the beginning of the month, and will also front the California-based company's campaign for the new Troublemaker Mascara. She's already teased fans at what they can expect from the venture, posting pictures and short clips on Instagram, but earlier this week, she shared a longer video on YouTube.

Shot at one of Urban Decay's offices, the clip begins with female staff discussing who they should choose to promote the mascara, with one woman insisting they need someone who is "kind of a bada*s".

The former reality TV star then struts into the building, downs several shots and begins busting some funny dance moves. She proceeds to put on a helmet and drive a golf buggy down a corridor, before walking into the meeting and declaring herself as the new face of Troublemaker.