Cheryl will be walking during Paris Fashion Week – find out more! The new mum will walk in L'Oreal's Paris Fashion Week show

Cheryl is set to make a show-stopping return to the public eye with her first red carpet appearance since the birth of her baby Bear. The 34-year-old, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, is confirmed to walk at L'Oreal Paris' first ever runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The L'Oreal ambassador will be in good company as she takes to the catwalk on the Champs-Elysées; also confirmed to walk in the show is Helen Mirren and the brand's star-studded cast of spokesmodels, including Neelam Gill, Iskra Lawrence, Doutzen Kroes and Jane Fonda.

Cheryl is confirmed to walk in the L'Oreal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week

The presentation will be the first ever fashion and beauty runway show, and will feature 70 hair and make-up looks, plus outfits from 18 established and emerging fashion houses such as Balmain, Mulberry and Giambattista Valli. It will be broadcast live on @lorealparisuk Facebook from 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Cheryl has kept a low profile since becoming a mum, but has slowly been making a return to the spotlight over the past few weeks, starting with an appearance at the Grenfell charity football match. The singer showcased her impressive post-baby physique in a cropped top and red flared trousers as she attended the charity event with her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.

The new mum is a L'Oreal ambassador and attended their Gold Obsession launch in October 2016

It has been reported that Cheryl will also join Simon Cowell at the Judges' Houses round of The X Factor, after Sinitta confirmed that she had not been asked to return. Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote: "Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year (after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming)."

Responding to rumours that Cheryl would take her place, Sinitta told The Sun Online: "You can't look like that, have hair like that, have Liam [Payne], have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges' Houses. She needs to stay in her lane a little bit. I love you Chez but don't even go there - not that I'm bothered. I thought I was coming back but now I've heard Cheryl is coming back. Simon has been a bit quiet - on text and WhatsApp."