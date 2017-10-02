EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shows off first tattoo - and it was done by husband Dan Osborne! The couple tied the knot in June

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has unveiled her first tattoo, which was done by her new husband Dan Osborne! The soap star allowed the former TOWIE hunk - a registered tattoo artist - to ink out the word "Always" on her hip. Alongside a picture shared on Instagram, Jacqueline wrote: "I have been inked in paradise @inkparadisestudio. Thankyou my darling @danosborneofficial." She also added the hashtag #Always and a heart-shaped emoji. The photo sees Dan in action during a session at his new studio, Ink Paradise.

Jacqueline Jossa has unveiled her first tattoo

STORY: EastEnders star Jacqueline shares unseen snap from wedding album

Jacqueline, who plays Lauren Branning in the BBC soap, tied the knot with Dan in a lavish ceremony in front of close family and friends in June. They have been together since 2013 and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Last week, the 24-year-old actress posted a throwback photo showing her little girl helping her pick out her wedding dress, writing: "Way back when I found my wedding dress and just knew this was the one!! My Ella helped me and it was the first one she took any notice of. I cried and had 'the moment' ooo take me back." Another picture sees Jacqueline holding her daughter in her arms in the days leading up to the special occasion.

Loading the player...

STORY: Is Lauren Branning leaving EastEnders?

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Jacqueline will be departing EastEnders alongside her on-screen sister Lorna Fitzgerald, who plays Abi Branning. Jacqueline has appeared on the soap for seven years, and has been at the centre of some major storylines, including Lauren's addiction to alcohol. It's not known how the sisters will leave the show, although it's thought their exits could be part of a major Christmas storyline.