Amanda Holden shows off tiny waist and slim figure in brown bikini The Britain's Got Talent judge defied her 46 years of age

If you've got it, flaunt it! Amanda Holden has showcased her incredibly toned figure in a sizzling Instagram photo, which shows her cautiously taking a dip in a lake. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked sensational, drawing attention to her tiny waist and toned figure in a brown two-piece. She accessorised with a pair of oversized shades and a sun hat and was pictured gasping as she tested the water. "First toe in. #chilly #Swimming this #lake this morning @juicemasterretreats #friends #retreat #juice #health #exercise," she wrote.

Amanda's daughter Lexi is the double of her glam mum!

Amanda defied her 46 years of age in the racy snap, which triggered a flurry of compliments from her Instagram followers. The TV favourite is currently enjoying her health retreat in Portugal with fellow stars Angela Griffin, of Coronation Street fame, and Nicola Stephenson, who has featured in Emmerdale, The Chase and Holby City. "Enjoying the #sunshine#friendship and #cleanse of both #body but much more importantly #mind on this amazing trip," Amanda captioned a photo of the trio.

Amanda showed off her enviable figure on Instagram

Her sizzling bikini snap comes after Amanda caused a stir for wearing a very revealing dress on Britain's Got Talent back in June. The blonde beauty and her plunging neckline became the most controversial thing to be seen on television in 2017, according to Ofcom. The £11,250 Julien MacDonald gown proved very provocative, with Ofcom receiving 216 complaints within 24 hours of the BGT semi-final airing. And it didn't stop there; viewers continued to flock to the regulator, with 663 complaints about the dress in the past three months, making it the most complained about incident on TV this year.

Amanda will no doubt take the new record in her stride; she previously admitted she hoped to cause controversy with her BGT wardrobe. Speaking shortly before the 2017 series kicked off, she told the Sun: "I can't wait to wear my dresses. They are very flattering and feminine and a few are… what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I really do. I haven't done my job if they aren't."