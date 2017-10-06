The two anti-ageing procedures Christie Brinkley, 63, swears by The former supermodel has long been praised for maintaining her youthful looks

Christie Brinkley has opened up about her use of non-invasive surgical treatments. The 63-year-old former supermodel has long been praised for maintaining her youthful looks, which she has credited to a well-established fitness routine, skincare regimen and vegetarian diet. In the past, she has admitted to using fillers, laser treatments and skin-tightening devices, but now Christie opts for two non-invasive, anti-ageing procedures - injectable Xeomin for her frown lines and the skin-lifting Ultherapy for her neck and decolletage.

"I wondered if people would think I'm phony and fake," she told People magazine of sharing her beauty secrets. "But it's better to be honest and say, 'Yeah, this is what I do.'" Xeomin, is an injectable alternative to Botox that uses "purified toxins" to reduce the appearance of lines between the eyebrows. While Ultherapy is a FDA-approved method that uses ultrasound technology to trigger collagen and elastin production to eliminate wrinkles and lines.

The model, who has become the spokeswoman for both products for pharmaceutical company Merz North America, admitted she was "so afraid" to try Xeomin but she has been pleased with the post-treatment effects.

"It was like a non-invasive pick-me-up," she smiled, adding that she can still raise her eyebrows and make funny faces. "When I look in the mirror, I want to feel like I look as good as I feel. And if you can have something done to feel more confident and better about yourself, then you feel like your face matches your spirit - and my spirit is enthusiastic and energetic."

The Timeless Beauty author added that her goal was never to look "different" and by speaking out about her procedures, she hopes to battle the stigma against cosmetic products.

"There are always going to be the people who build themselves up by pulling you down," she said. "And if there are little things that I can do that are going to make me feel great, make me look good for my job and that would be selfish of me not to share it."