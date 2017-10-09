Gigi Hadid reveals exciting make-up collaboration The model, 22, shared the news on Instagram

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she is collaborating with Maybelline New York on a make-up collection. The 22-year-old already has plenty of side projects in support of her successful modelling career, including a stint as a designer at Tommy Hilfiger and photographing her boyfriend Zayn Malik's Versus Versace campaign. Gigi is now adding beauty maven to her resume, revealing her latest venture with the American company by uploading a photo of herself leaning over a counter covered in cosmetics to her Instagram page on Sunday.

With everything from lipsticks to eyeshadows on show, Gigi hinted at what's to come in the caption by writing, "A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline."

Maybelline's official Instagram page also uploaded three short clips sharing more behind-the-scenes moments from the project, including a photo of the fashionista applying bright red lipstick and a shot of her gazing down at a palette while someone shows her some powders.

Her loyal fans couldn't hide their delight at Gigi's latest venture, with one noting how thrilled she is by the thought of being able to purchase something the model has worked on.

"Finally @gigihadid something you create that I can afford to buy #yeay #love (sic)," the user gushed, while another praised both Gigi and her sibling Bella, writing, "Congratulations!!! You and your sister are the BEST MODELS of today!!!"

Bella celebrates her 21st birthday on Monday and Gigi celebrated her sister's milestone by posting a sweet snap from when she was a baby, cradled in Gigi's arms. "TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid (me wearing all red on your actual day of birth is MAJOR and possibly the reason it's your favorite color)," the blonde star wrote alongside the sentimental picture.