Victoria Beckham has divulged the secret behind her long eyelashes and bold eyebrows. The British fashion designer followed the trend for thin brows during her time with the Spice Girls back in the '90s, but in recent years she's opted for a more natural look. In order to promote hair growth, Victoria has shared that she uses prescription product Latisse, an FDA-approved treatment to grow eyelashes for people with inadequate or not enough lashes.

"When you buy it, you get a bunch of these little brushes to go with the drops," she told Into The Gloss. "I will use it along bottom part of my lashes and the top - you have to make sure you don't get it in your eye because you can get brown spots that way. I'll use a generous amount on my eyebrows as well, and my brows have completely grown back."

Victoria notices a difference in her hair when she stops using the product. The other secret behind her perfect arches is Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare, the woman behind cosmetics company Anastasia Beverly Hills.

"She's the only person I let touch my eyebrows. If I haven't been in L.A. for months and months, I never let anybody pluck my eyebrows because she is the absolute master and her products are really fantastic," the 43-year-old said.

Victoria has a well-established skincare regime which involves a variety of products, mostly from Sarah Chapman and Dr. Lancer. Yet, when it comes to everyday moisturisation, the busy mother-of-four opts for the budget-friendly Weleda Skin Food.

"What I love about it is that it's not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery. When I have a tan, I'll mix it with coconut oil - the same you use to cook with - and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the colour," she added.