Gloria Hunniford says the Queen, 91, has 'magnificent' skin The broadcaster, 77, met the Queen last week

Gloria Hunniford has opened up about her "marvellous" meeting with the Queen. The 77-year-old broadcaster met the royal last week when she received an OBE at Buckingham Palace, and was most struck by Her Majesty's "magnificent" skin. "She gave everybody quite a long period of time and she was so affable and marvellous," Gloria told HELLO! Online. "And she had the most wonderful skin. I desperately wanted to ask her what cream she uses on her skin because it is so beautiful, honestly, and we were really up close. If she'd given me an opportunity, I'd have said, 'Ma'am, your skin is magnificent!'"

Gloria, who spoke to us at the Pinktober Ball, was being honoured for her contributions to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support. She sadly lost her daughter Caron Keating, also a TV presenter, to breast cancer in 2004. With the help of her sons Paul and Michael, Gloria set up the Caron Keating Foundation, which gives grants to small cancer charities throughout the UK, and finances professional carers, support groups and counselling services.

The Northern Irish presenter was pictured chatting and sharing a sweet exchange with the Queen at the investiture ceremony last week. When she was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours earlier this year, Gloria said: "Getting the OBE is very humbling because it's not for showbusiness. This is for the foundation and it was a cancer charity that actually nominated me, it was Action Cancer in Belfast."

The broadcaster, pictured with Sophie Eliis-Bextor, hosted the Pinktober Ball

Last week, Gloria hosted her tenth annual Pinktober Gala with Hard Rock Heals, an annual event which raises money and awareness for the Caron Keating Foundation. Over the past decade, the gala has raised almost one million pounds in the fight against breast cancer. Among the star-studded guests were Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Richard Madeley and Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.