They have been firm friends ever since they started played the beloved Stark sisters - Arya and Sansa - in Game of Thrones back in 2009. And to prove their close bond, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams decided to get matching tattoos in celebration of their friendship. The British stars had their inkings done last September during a filming break. Explaining the special meaning behind their inkings, Sophie told Elle UK: "We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in Game Of Thrones. So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done."

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have matching tattoos

When quizzed whether she would get more tattoos in the future, the 21-year-old said: "You know, I would love more but it's really difficult to cover up tattoos for roles so I'd have to be pretty selective about what I got and where I got it! Angelina Jolie can kind of afford to do that - everyone wants her so they're willing to cover her tattoos up. I'm not quite there yet." Maisie and Sophie have starred in GoT since its premiere episode Winter Is Coming, which aired on HBO in 2011. They have become fan favourites, having survived all seasons so far.

Earlier this week, Sophie announced her engagement to boyfriend Joe Jonas. The couple took to their Instagram pages to share the happy news with their followers. Posting a photo of their hands together and Sophie’s beautiful diamond ring for all to see, Joe simply wrote: "She said yes." On Sophie’s page, she shared the same photo and said: "I said yes." News of the couple’s relationship first broke last November when a fan spotted them together at a Kings of Leon concert in Rotterdam. They were also snapped enjoying a photobooth at a wedding later in the same month. A source told HELLO! that the pair met through mutual friends.