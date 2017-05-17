Vanessa Hudgens shows off chic bob on Instagram – see the dramatic change The Powerless star showed off her new 'do on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat

Vanessa Hudgens has gone for the chop! The 28-year-old actress has shown off her dramatic new 'do on social media, sharing a gorgeous photo with her fans on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Vanessa, who is known for her trademark flowing hair, has had several inches cut off her brunette hair. She completely rocked the bob, pouting at the camera for the picture. "Oh she short," Vanessa wrote.

The Powerless star went on to thank celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee for her transformation. Nikki, of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, has a host of famous clients to her name including Emma Roberts and Lea Michele.

Vanessa has recently opened up about experimenting with her hair colour and length, admitting that she relies on hair pieces and extensions. She said she was loving extra-long hair, and was inspired by the sleek look worn by Cher in the seventies. "Right now it would be very chill. Just like a cool girl. Just chill and laid back and from the seventies," Vanessa told People, adding that her looks depend on her mood.

However, the American beauty added that she doesn't often change her make-up from day to day. To switch-up her look while out and about, she relies on lipstick, and carts around numerous shades in her favourite handbag. "I carry a pouch in my purse with probably 20 different lip colours all in the kind of nude to red to coral to rust category. Just anything in there. Whatever I am feeling that day, whatever goes with the outfit that makes me feel a little more confident works," said Vanessa.

