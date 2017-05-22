Salma Hayek showcases pink hair at Cannes Film Festival – see her cool new look The 50-year-old actress looked sensational with her new ‘do

Salma Hayek turned heads at Cannes Film Festival on Sunday evening, when she arrived at the Women in Motion by Kering Awards dinner with a vibrant new ‘do. Wearing an ultra-cool pink shoulder-length wig styled in loose waves cascading beautifully onto her shoulders, the retro-inspired look enhanced her features beautifully. In a series of photographs published on Instagram, the 50-year-old shared her overall beauty look with her followers, posting a striking full-length picture of her standing on the balcony at the event, wearing a full-length black Gucci gown. The semi-sheer design featured oversized ruffled sleeves and delicate floral adorned embroidery across her petite waist and around the neckline.

Make-up wise, Salma radiated with a glowy base and touch of rose-hued blush, while her large brown eyes were outlined with liner, shimmer eyeshadow and layers of black mascara. Her look was completed with a vibrant fuchsia matte lipstick.

About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

The 50-year-old wore a head-turning Gucci gown to the Sunday evening awards dinner

The Wild Wild West actress opted for another striking look over the weekend while at the Vanity Fair’s star-studded Cannes party. Posing with friends Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, Salma looked a picture of elegance in a black Yves Saint Laurent asymmetric dress, accessorised with an awe-inspiring Boucheron choker necklace. In terms of make-up, which was credited by Joyce Bonelli – the Kardashian’s go-to make-up artist, her eyes were outlined with an ultra-cool cat eye flick, while her hair was worn in a sophisticated up-do.

Another girls night out with my friends @juliannemoore and @evalongoria @vanityfair Con mis amigas #evalongoria y #juliannemoore A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 21, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Salma posed with fellow A-listers Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria at Vanity Fair's Cannes party

#Cannes2017 #makeup A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Salma looked gorgeous in a stunning black and white shot during Cannes Film Festival

Salma is known for her fashion-forward looks, and the dedicated actress is known to change her appearance to suit upcoming film roles. Last year, she debuted a sleek new long bob on social media, posting a striking close-up selfie that showed off her new hair, which appear to fall just above her shoulders. "New haircut for my new comedy, Drunk Parents!" she captioned the snap for her 827,000 followers.

The mother-of-one’s love for all things beauty has appeared to have rubbed off on her nine-year-old daughter, Valentina. "She's done my make-up and she's really, really good!" The Frida star told E! Online. "I have the opportunity to work with great make-up artists and she's watching them like a hawk. She's actually talented with it."

