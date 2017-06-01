Queen Letizia tests out this bold hair trend

Queen Letizia is the reigning monarch of fashion forward looks. The Spanish royal turned heads on Tuesday evening sporting a bubble ponytail to the 60th anniversary of the Europa Press Agency event held at the luxurious Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid, Spain. The mom-of-two's eye-catching hairstyle paired well with her glamorous cocktail dress by French fashion designer Nina Ricci. With her hair up, King Felipe's wife showed off her crew neckline and the star cluster appliqués featured throughout the embellished dove grey dress.

The Spanish Queen paired her designer dress with a bold hairstyle Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Letizia added even more sparkle to her dazzling look with her accessories, which included white gold and diamond comète earrings by Chanel, in addition to a Felipe Varela metallic clutch and silver Magrit sandals. The stylish 44-year-old was accompanied by her dapper husband King Felipe to the celebration.