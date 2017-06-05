Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with brand new haircut It comes after he won the Champions League for the fourth time

Cristiano Ronaldo had a surprise in store for fans on Sunday evening. The Real Madrid star debuted a brand new look on Instagram, having made the decision to shave his head. Ronaldo, 32, has long been known for his familiar spiky, gelled hair style. But he has now opted for a bold change, which he was excited to share with his 103 million followers. "Do you like it????" he captioned a close-up selfie of his smart new hair. He received a mixed response from his fans, with some saying how much they loved his look, while others admitting they preferred him with longer hair.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled his new haircut on Instagram on Sunday night

Cristiano's change in appearance came one day after he won the Champions League for the fourth time in his career. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to retain the title in Cardiff – the first side to ever win the Champions League twice in a row. Cristiano, who scored two goals on the night, was joined on the pitch after the match by his loved ones, including his mother Maria, his son Cristiano Jr, and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

With his son and his girlfriend at the Champions League final

He later shared a photogram on Instagram, showing him with his arms around his son and girlfriend, which he captioned with love heart emojis. The picture will also go some way to dispelling reports that Cristiano and Georgina are expecting a baby together; in the snapshot Georgina can be seen wearing a fitted purple football shirt and cut-off shorts, with no baby bump in sight.