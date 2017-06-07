Holly Willoughby showcases her new platinum blonde hair Holly Willoughby showed off her striking new platinum blonde hair colour at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Holly Willoughby stepped out with a new icy hair colour at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday evening – a change from her usual warm-toned blonde hue. The 36-year-old wore her new lighter-coloured hair in a boho-inspired braided style - loose tendrils fell freely onto her face, framing her features beautifully.

Holly Willoughby at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017

The presenter rarely wears her hair up for a night on the red carpet. The last time Holly was spotted at a formal event with her hair swept off her face was at the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards when she worked a sleek low ponytail.

Fashion-wise, for this year’s awards she wore a floor-sweeping couture gown by Italian designer Raquel Balencia. The show-stopping number was cut high at the neck and adorned with painterly roses. She wore a pair of powder-pink sandals and in terms of jewellery she chose an incredible diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

The star went for a boho-inspired look for the awards on Tuesday evening

The British beauty went for pared-back make-up to tie in with her bohemian ensemble – Holly’s complexion looked flawless and the sprinkling of soft freckles across her nose hinted at the fact that she’s been spending some time in the sun. She eschewed her signature smoky eye in favour of a sweep of barely-there shadow and some natural-looking false lashes. A touch of tinted lip balm completed her look.

And just before I left home the sun came out... #glamourawards ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the TV host posted a fun photograph of her getting ready for her evening at Glamour Awards – all while entertaining her children. In the shot, captioned: “Getting ready for the Glamour Awards and this table pretty much sums up my life!” a table is covered with an array of make-up brushes, palettes and lotions at one end and a princess colouring book at the other.

Holly often opts for ultra-feminine silhouettes in bright, punchy colours

Many of us would love to take a leaf out of Holly’s book when it comes to fashion. The star likes to experiment with clothes and many of her favourite styles are from the British high street. We love that the fashion-forward This Morning presenter often shares her outfit photos on Instagram, taking the time to note where each piece is from

Find out where Holly's gorgeous polka dot dress is from...