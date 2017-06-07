Get the look: Ariana Grande’s edgy ponytail with hair rings Looking for festival hair ideas? Try Ariana Grande's cool embellished ponytail...

Ariana Grande’s ponytail is without doubt her signature look, so it was no surprise the singer styled her long chestnut locks in a high pony for the emotional One Love Manchester benefit concert. But the 23-year-old added an edgy touch to her iconic ‘do’ by way of three rows of hair rings, creating a subtle but cool metallic mohawk effect.

Part of the fashion and beauty’s current obsession for all things Nineties, hair rings have been making a comeback recently. We reckon they’re the perfect choice for a festival, when you want to push the boat out hair-wise (and when a bit of bling to detract from hair that hasn’t been washed for days won’t go amiss either).

We got the lowdown on how to create Ariana’s accessorised look from GHD ambassador Patrick Wilson – and offer a handy tip for how to boost your own ponytail to popstar heights…

Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester concert (PA)

1. Prep hair with ghd Heat Protect Spray, £12.95, and blow-dry the hair upside down, smoothing the hairline into the crown area using a hairdryer.

2. Create gorgeous smoothness and shine using the GHD Tropic Sky Platinum Styler, £175, by running the styler over manageable sections.

3. Using a tail comb, pull hair back into a high rise pony tail and secure with an elastic.

4. Conceal the elastic and create further volume in the hair by wrapping round a strand of hair from within the pony. For added volume, take a comb and create volume in the ponytail but backcombing small sections.

5. Next, take the an oval brush and add some GHD Final Shine Spray, £9.95, to the bristles. Work the brush through the pony to remove any static and create added shine.

6. Gently part the hair, creating narrow channels for the rings to sit along in the centre and running from above the ears to the crown.

7. To attach the rings, open them sideways, loop through the section of hair and push the ring back together. Add 10 to each section, spaced about a centimetre apart. For added hold, spritz the hair with hairspray so that it’s less soft and has great grip.

We love: Aeon Hair Rings, £12 for 20, RegalRose

(Regal Rose/PA)

And if you haven’t got a waist-length mane like Ariana’s? You can fake it – or enhance your own ponytail – with a hair piece. The Easilocks Hollywood Ponytail, £39, comes in 16 different shades, so you can find one to suit your own hair hue.

Easilocks Hollywood Ponytail, £39 (Easilocks/PA)

