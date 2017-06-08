Bella Hadid looks amazing in glam squad photo with Jen Atkin Face of Dior Makeup, Bella showed off her model credentials in an Instagram snap with a member of her glam squad, Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid looked nothing short of sensational in an Instagram photograph she shared on Thursday in which she is posing with her eyes closed as hair guru Jen Atkin works her magic. In the snap, Bella sports a choppy fringe that has been groomed into a sleek, shiny style that frames her model features beautifully.

Bella looked stunning in the snap she shared on Instagram

The 20-year-old American beauty is rocking a bold make-up look in the photograph - a flawless, matte base, expertly sculpted cheeks, a metallic smoky eye and a dramatic cherry lip – and she looks ever so elegant as she perches with her knees up on a chair in what looks to be a suitably opulent hotel suite.

Tonight at my @diormakeup Pump n Volume Mascara Campaign Los Angeles Launch ! @diormakeup x @sephora @1maryphillips 😍 @jenatkinhair 🦋 @LOSANGELES light 🥂 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

The model and face of Dior Makeup stepped out in a statement-making cosmic look last month as she arrived at Nice airport ahead of the Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in a fur-trimmed Marc Jacobs jacket, patchwork jeans, a form-fitting tee and a pair of space-ready metallic Topshop ankle boots, Bella made a real entrance. She opted for a Givenchy bowler bag, a pair of oversized retro shades and a statement ring to round off her cool get-up.

Bella worked an intergalactic look as she arrived in Nice ahead of the Cannes Film Festival

Last month the star joined TV presenter Laura Jackson at Selfridges for the launch of Dior Pump 'N' Volume Mascara where she chatted about her skincare routine, beauty inspirations and her relationship with sister Gigi.

Since she has been working as a Dior ambassador, Bella confessed that her make-up routine has become significantly more sophisticated. She said: "My mum has taught me to look after my skin and my sister has educated me on contouring, but we are all learning together."

See the incredible look that Bella rocked to the Dior x Sephora event…