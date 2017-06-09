Get the look: Holly Willoughby’s milkmaid braids Loved Holly Willoughby's blonde milkmaid braids at the Glamour Awards? Here's how to create the look yourself...

It’s not easy to stand out on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet when you’re surrounded by glamazon supermodels and world-famous actresses, but Holly Willoughby managed to do just that last night. And it was in no small part down to her utterly gorgeous hair. The 36-year-old debuted new platinum blonde locks, braided into a ‘milkmaid’ updo, the relaxed style perfectly complementing her pink floral dress.

Want to copy Holly’s platinum plaited ‘do? We asked Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O’Rourke how to get the look…

Holly Willoughby rocking relaxed braids (Ian West/PA)

1. To create clean platinum blonde hair with not an ounce of brassiness, wash hair with Charles Worthington Colour Enhancer Ultra Violet Shampoo, £7.99, Boots.

2. Part hair in the middle and then divide into two even sections. Loosely French braid each section and secure the ends with a clear elastic. With your fingers, pull the loops of the braids outwards to create a dishevelled texture and make the braids appear fuller.

3. Secure the ends of the braids with pins towards the nape of the neck.

4. Pull random sections of hair out of the braids to create a lived-in texture, and free a few strands so they fall around the face for a softer, sexier look.

5. Finish with Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, £6.99, all over hair to create raw texture and hold Boots.

(Charles Worthington/PA)

