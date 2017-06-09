Katie Holmes looks sensational with new hairstyle – take a look The pretty actress posted a stunning black and white shot of her hair on Instagram

Katie Holmes rocked a perfectly imperfect messy hair style on Instagram this week – and looked sensational. The 38-year-old took to her social media account to post a beautiful black and white mid-length shot, in which her hair appears to be wet, and styled in volume-heavy wind-swept waves, which framed her striking features beautifully. Fans were quick to compliment her photograph, with one writing: "Wow, every year you look more beautiful," while another said: "Flawless."

Katie Holmes looked gorgeous with a windswept hairstyle in a black and white shot

In another photograph on her social media account, Katie looks ultra-cool with her hair scraped up in a high ponytail, which takes centre stage in the blue-tinted shot, in which she is lying on the floor, gazing up at the camera. Katie is often seen with her glossy, brown hair styled in a sleek, straight ‘do, or in loose waves - a look she tends to go for when attending star-studded showbiz events.

Almost summer break!!!!!! A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Katie often posts stunning selfies on social media

The talented director dazzled on the red carpet when she attended the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, hosted by French fashion house, Chanel. Dressing her petite frame in a classic navy cardigan by Chanel – naturally, the stunning actress turned heads as she stepped out in the city. Her short-sleeved cardigan, which featured delicate floral embroidered detailing, was teamed with a pair of statement white lace wide-leg trousers and a pair of metallic gold heels.

Accessorising her demure look, the pretty Dawson’s Creek star chose a quilted silver bag, while her on-trend bob accentuated volume with loose laid-back waves. For make-up, Katie painted her lips a subtle coral pink shade, while her natural beauty was enhanced with a natural glowy base, peach blush and a touch of black mascara.

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Katie treated Suri to a day at the hairdressers

Recently, the doting mother-of-one treated her young daughter, Suri, 11, to a trip to the hairdresser. Suri can be seen posing in the mirror admiring a large bow in new-do, while her proud mum is seen capturing the moment in the reflection behind her. Fans couldn’t help but notice Suri’s striking likeness to her mum, with one writing: "Suri is like you," while another commented: "Mommies twin." A third observed: "Your baby girl looks like your twin sweetie."

