Pixie Lott shares throwback snap with amazing curly hair Pixie Lott shared a throwback snap of herself with her friend, Carla Nella

Pixie Lott has shared a brilliant throwback photo of herself as a teenager. In the photo, the star has tight blonde curls with a straight fringe, complete with a brown headband. Smiling for the camera with her friend, Carla Nella, the Cry Me Out singer captioned the sweet snap: "#Tbt with my one and only @carlanella who knew me back then? #curlyhairstraightfringe."

Fans were quick to share their memories of Pixie, with one writing: "I did @pixielott. I remember I found you on MySpace back in the day and your profile song was Turn it up which I think you had named The Fall at the time. You had beautiful golden curly hair and I have followed you from that moment. I remember even messaging you on MySpace telling you how much I loved your music. KEEP SLAYING GIRL, you rock," while a friend added: "Aww Pix takes me back to when we all did Summer School. Hope you're good babe."

Haaaaay gurl ☀️ A post shared by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Pixie is currently a judge for The Voice Kids, and opened up to HELLO! Online about the show. She said: "I love working with kids… when they do get up [on stage] and are amazing and taking all the directions you give them, it does make you feel like a proud mama. It makes me so happy". She spoke about starting her own family, adding: "I'm just too busy, there's a lot going on and I haven't even got into wedding plans yet". However, she revealed that if she ever had children, she'd support them if they wanted to be musicians. "I think, it all depends on the kid, with The Voice Kids you can tell the passion just comes from them… so only if they really wanted to do it and they had a talent," she explained. "Then if that’s what they want to do, I'd 100% support them."