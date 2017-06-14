Miranda Hart showcases dramatically different hairstyle The popular comedy star is currently starring in the theatre production of Annie

Miranda Hart posted a photo of a new hairstyle on Twitter on Tuesday – and she looked very different indeed. Known for her usual short cropped ‘do, the popular actress posted a photo of her brown hair in volume-heavy style, which caused fans to quickly compare her to The Young One’s Vyvyan Basterd , along with Didi Pickles from The Rugrats. The eccentric look was all down to the star’s West End debut, in which she plays Miss Hannigan in a stage production of Annie, having captioned the shot: "Post Hannigan wig hair."

In the show, Miranda’s hair looks fabulous styled in retro inspired curls with a vibrant bandana. The iconic character’s look suits the 44-year-old wonderfully, seeing her dressed in a bold print dress. In terms of make-up, Miranda works an ultra-feminine look, with a strong smoky eye, stroke of rose blush and a vibrant pink lip.

And this isn’t the first time the popular actress has undergone a dramatic make-over to look the part in a show. Back in 2015, she played the role as Chummy Browne in the popular BBC period drama Call the Midwife for a number of series, in which she dressed in a traditional sixties nurse outfit, teamed with a pair of oversized glasses.

Ironically, despite looking the part whenever she dresses up for a role, Miranda recently revealed to What’s On Stage that costumes are in fact her least favourite part of performing, saying: "Although they are of course a key part of the character and performing, I always end up feeling uncomfortable or hot."

Adding, she revealed her favourite part of acting, saying: "If I had to pick one single thing about acting I would say it's about the effect it has on people. Hopefully positive!"