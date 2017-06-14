miranda-hart

Miranda Hart showcases dramatically different hairstyle

The popular comedy star is currently starring in the theatre production of Annie

by Hanna Fillingham

Miranda Hart posted a photo of a new hairstyle on Twitter on Tuesday – and she looked very different indeed. Known for her usual short cropped ‘do, the popular actress posted a photo of her brown hair in volume-heavy style, which caused fans to quickly compare her to The Young One’s Vyvyan Basterd , along with Didi Pickles from The Rugrats. The eccentric look was all down to the star’s West End debut, in which she plays Miss Hannigan in a stage production of Annie, having captioned the shot: "Post Hannigan wig hair." 

miranda

Miranda's dramatically different hairstyle was all down to her new West End role 

In the show, Miranda’s hair looks fabulous styled in retro inspired curls with a vibrant bandana. The iconic character’s look suits the 44-year-old wonderfully, seeing her dressed in a bold print dress. In terms of make-up, Miranda works an ultra-feminine look, with a strong smoky eye, stroke of rose blush and a vibrant pink lip.

Miranda as Miss Hannigan

And this isn’t the first time the popular actress has undergone a dramatic make-over to look the part in a show. Back in 2015, she played the role as Chummy Browne in the popular BBC period drama Call the Midwife for a number of series, in which she dressed in a traditional sixties nurse outfit, teamed with a pair of oversized glasses.

midwife

Miranda in Call the Midwife 

Ironically, despite looking the part whenever she dresses up for a role, Miranda recently revealed to What’s On Stage that costumes are in fact her least favourite part of performing, saying: "Although they are of course a key part of the character and performing, I always end up feeling uncomfortable or hot." 

Adding, she revealed her favourite part of acting, saying: "If I had to pick one single thing about acting I would say it's about the effect it has on people. Hopefully positive!"

