Romeo Beckham unveils dramatic new hair cut on Instagram The 14-year-old was inundated with compliments from fans

His dad has been known to experiment with a variety of hairstyles in the past, and it seems Romeo Beckham is following in David Beckham's footsteps. The 14-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday night to unveil his bold new cut, having had all his hair shaved off. Romeo was quickly inundated with compliments from fans, who liked the post more than 95,000 times. "Dad's hairstyle but you look just like your mummy and got her awesome fashion sense," one follower wrote. Another remarked: "You actually look like Justin Bieber."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Romeo Beckham has unveiled a bold new haircut

Earlier in the week, Romeo had debuted another style, sporting a slicked back do as he supported dad David as he presented his fashion range, Kent & Curwen SS18 at London Fashion Week Men's. He shared a number of snapshots on the day – including one of him and mum Victoria Beckham in the back of a car on their way to the event.

GALLERY: David Beckham's best fatherhood moments

Romeo has a very close relationship with both his parents – but that didn't stop him poking fun at his mum on Instagram recently. The teen uploaded a photo of Victoria recently dressed in a bright orange top teamed with green trousers, and cheekily compared her to a carrot, writing alongside the post: "Hilarious!!"

Hilarious!!!😂 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Romeo recently poked fun at mum Victoria Beckham on Instagram

During an appearance on the Today show in March, Victoria opened up about raising her four children – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old Harper. "I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. We are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're very, very polite children," she said. "They work hard at school. They know they have to work hard. Homework has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school. We're always at parents evening, and the most important question we always have is: Are they nice kids and are they well-behaved? It's not about how academic they are."