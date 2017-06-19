Michelle Keegan debuts sleek new haircut – see the photos! The Our Girl actress is currently filming in South Africa

Michelle Keegan has gone for the chop! The Our Girl actress showed off her sleek new haircut on Instagram, wowing fans with her ultra-chic transformation. In the video posted online, Michelle was seen rocking a shoulder-length do that framed her pretty face perfectly. She posed for a close-up wearing a beret and reflective shades, writing: "Sunday mood." The star also gave fans a glimpse of her dressed-down outfit – cropped trousers and a white jumper.

Michelle, 30, is currently filming the new series of Our Girl in South Africa. It's likely that she had her hair done for her role as Corporal Georgie Lane in the BBC drama. Michelle has previously undergone dramatic makeovers for the small screen. When she played Tina Moore in Tina and Bobby, the actress dyed her trademark brunette hair into a bold shade of platinum blonde. Writing in her HELLO! Online blog, she explained: "I HAVE GONE BLONDE! For the first in my life… The general impression I am getting from Twitter and the likes is that people either love or hate it… However I have had to do it for my next role Tina Moore as she was blonde, and I wanted to get into character properly. If I wasn't playing a blonde character then I wouldn't have had it done."

Michelle Keegan showed off her hair on Instagram

She continued: "I have never been blonde, so I can't lie, changing my hair made me feel nervous. What if it went orange? What if it fell out? What if it looked ridiculous? I've never been one to colour my hair. Last year I did the Ombre thing but it was very subtle and that's about as extreme as it gets!"

While Michelle has been filming abroad, she's no doubt been missing her family including her husband, Mark Wright. During a recent Facebook Live with Revlon, the actress said: "The hardest part is probably not seeing my family and friends for the time that I'm away filming. Although we FaceTime all the time, I'm in a lucky position I know that, but you miss home a little bit."

The actress is currently in South Africa filming

She added that she missed lazy Sundays with her partner and their dogs, saying: "I'll be honest: my favourite thing to do is get up in the morning, have a shower, get back in clean pyjamas, fresh ones, go downstairs with my dogs and just have a DVD day and watch films all day and order takeaway. I'm not very rock and roll, am I?"