Lena Dunham surprises with new hair look – see the snap! Lena Dunham compared her new look to Sinead O'Connor

Lena Dunham has gone for a whole new look! The Girls actress swapped her shoulder-length hair for a short pixie cut, and has shared snaps of her daring new style on Instagram. The 31-year-old posted a selfie with her new hair while wearing a statement pair of dangly earrings, jokily captioning the snap: "Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for."

She also shared a snap of her ponytail after it had been cut off, writing: "Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you #creepyponytailtimes." The star also shared a topless snap which showed off the elaborate tattoo on her torso, and compared her look to Sinead O'Connor. "Really did wake up like this," she wrote, adding: "#sinead #cranberries #kathyacker #my6thgradehistoryteacherlaurie."

Lena's fans were quick to praise her new look, with one writing: "Loving the fierce new look," while another added: "Ms Cool! I haven't seen you in that short hair before." The writer has also recently opened up about her weight loss, telling Ellen DeGeneres about the negative response she had after losing weight. "Well it's just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet, you know 'baby cow,' 'aging cow', she said. "I just never felt self-conscious about it. Anyone who's going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway."

She continued: "Then I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I had all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite, I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person who embraced bodies of all sizes,' and I'm like, 'I do, I just also understand that bodies change, we live a long time, things happen.'"