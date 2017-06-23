Martine McCutcheon surprises with dramatic grey hairstyle The Love Actually star revealed that her son Rafferty loved helping her dye her hair

Martine McCutcheon is embracing the grey hair look! The Love Actually star has gone for a dramatic new look, revealing that her son Rafferty, two, loved helping her dye her hair. Posting a selfie on Instagram, Martine wrote: "Being trendy Wendy mummy today with a spray in green/grey hair colour! It brushes out so it's all the fun without the commitment! Rafferty loved helping mummy do it too... green spray everywhere!"

Martine is known for her trademark long brunette tresses, but last month she went for the chop. The actress showed off her new lob on Instagram, telling fans she felt "cuter" and "light". The 40-year-old star won the seal of approval from her followers, with several commenting that the cut made Martine look younger and it brought out her cheekbones.

Exclusive: Martine talks about her weight loss

Martine McCutcheon showed off her new look on Instagram

The Loose Women panellist regularly shares selfies online and keeps her fans up to date with her latest movements. She also gives them a glimpse of her family life, and posts the most adorable photos of her little boy, who she shares with husband Jack McManus. On Father's Day last week, she paid tribute to the two boys in her life, writing alongside a photo of Jack and Rafferty: "Happy Father's Day @jackmcmanus1 you really are the best daddy in the world! If Rafferty grows into a fraction of the man that you are l will be so proud. We love you so much darling."

Martine and Jack welcomed their son in February 2014. The couple proudly introduced their new arrival exclusively in HELLO! magazine, with the singer revealing that she had struggled to conceive her baby boy. "I used to think, when I heard people say having a child was their life-changing moment, that they were just saying it because it was the expected thing to say," she said. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life."