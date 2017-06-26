Kristin Davis shares her thin hair concerns The SATC star is the new global ambassador of Junee Brand's haircare range Volaire

Kristin Davis was shocked to discover how thin her hair had become as she got older. The Sex and the City actress has been tapped as the new global ambassador of beauty company Junee Brand's first-ever haircare range Volaire, and will help endorse its volumising products.

Set for a late summer release, the line will feature four items; Air Magic Texturizing Spray, Uplift Volumizing Mist, Weightless Fortifying Conditioner and Weightless Volumizing Shampoo.

Discussing her own experience with thin tresses, Kristin told WWD, "My hair just was not what it used to be. It was very fine, like it had gone away, there just was hardly any hair there... I hadn't been worrying about it - I have my daughter - but when I tried to do something or had to go somewhere I was like, 'Where is my hair?'"

She turned to hairstylist Luke O'Connor, a Volaire brand ambassador, for hair help and he offered to send her some new products from the brand. Though the star had her reservations after trying one product which left her with sticky hair, she was happy with the results of other formulas, and happily signed on to promote the forthcoming line.

"I just wanted to see for myself," she quipped, explaining she took selfies of before and after using Volaire. "Mostly, I wanted it for myself."

Noting her tresses are a far cry from those of her Sex and the City alter ego Charlotte's in real life, the 52-year-old added, "My hair was always very difficult hair, which no one believes when I tell them - it's always been not quite that easy, but because I had a lot of hair the professionals could help me make it look nice."

Celebrity hairstylists Dean Banowetz and Richard Ward are also Volaire brand ambassadors.