Martine McCutcheon shows off new long hairstyle on Instagram The Loose Women presenter looked fabulous with another new ‘do

Martine McCutcheon surprised fans last week with a new grey hair look, but it seems that the Loose Women presenter just can’t get enough of experimenting with her hairstyle at the moment – having transformed it yet again on Monday. The mother-of-one showcased a new sleek, long ‘do on Instagram – and fans were quick to compliment her latest look. One wrote: "Looking gorgeous," while another quizzed: "Do you have long hair again?! Looks lovely."

Martine McCutcheon showcased her new longer hair on Instagram

Martine has long been known for her trademark longer hair, but last month went for the chop after asking fans on social media whether or not they thought she should cut it. Sharing a throwback photo of her with her hairdresser, Lee Radley, following a previous short cut, she called out to the "cool and stylish," ladies, admitting that she was torn between getting a "cute little bob hair do" as she loved the "French bob look so much," but didn’t want to look "mumsy."

Martine asked fans whether or not they thought she should get her hair cut

Following a swarm of supportive comments urging her to cut it, the singer then showed off her new look, telling followers that she felt "cuter" and "light." However, she also did hint to fans that extensions would be back soon, saying: "For those of you who said you love it long – no doubt the extensions will be back in at some point!"

The mother-of-one had fun with her two-year-old son Rafferty last week, having let him help her dye her hair grey. Posting a selfie on Instagram, the former EastEnders star wrote: "Being trendy Wendy mummy today with a spray in green/grey hair colour! It brushes out so it's all the fun without the commitment! Rafferty loved helping mummy do it too... green spray everywhere!"

Martine's 'Trendy Wendy' grey hairstyle

Martine has enjoyed an exciting year so far. Last month, she gave fans a first glimpse of her brand new single Say I'm Not Alone. The track was officially launched by Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, ahead of the release of Martine's new album Lost and Found, which will follow on 11 August.