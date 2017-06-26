martine-mccutcheon2

Martine McCutcheon shows off new long hairstyle on Instagram

The Loose Women presenter looked fabulous with another new ‘do

by Hanna Fillingham

Martine McCutcheon surprised fans last week with a new grey hair look, but it seems that the Loose Women presenter just can’t get enough of experimenting with her hairstyle at the moment – having transformed it yet again on Monday. The mother-of-one showcased a new sleek, long ‘do on Instagram – and fans were quick to compliment her latest look. One wrote: "Looking gorgeous," while another quizzed: "Do you have long hair again?! Looks lovely." 

Martine McCutcheon showcased her new longer hair on Instagram

Martine has long been known for her trademark longer hair, but last month went for the chop after asking fans on social media whether or not they thought she should cut it. Sharing a throwback photo of her with her hairdresser, Lee Radley, following a previous short cut, she called out to the "cool and stylish," ladies, admitting that she was torn between getting a "cute little bob hair do" as she loved the "French bob look so much," but didn’t want to look "mumsy." 

 

Calling out to all the cool and stylish ladies who follow me!! Here is a throw back to me with my cute little bob hair do! I'm always torn about having it long or shorter .... just ask my friends! I drive them bonkers about it! 😂🙈 I love the French bob look so much - like @marioncotillard but I'm not sure if it looks as good on me! Sometimes it feels so chic and other times it feels a bit exposed and mumsy on me! Maybe it's better on boyish figures too? Long is always sexy, flattering and safe but I always want the opposite to what I have! 🙈I have 3 amazing hair cutters in my life who I don't get to see as often as I'd like to in london these days @linocarbosiero at @danielgalvinldn @lee_radley at @nickyclarkeuk and my amazing @sarahbridson plus I have the amazing @goldhairextensions to help with versatility when j need it but it's an ongoing dilemma!! Here I am with Lee after I last had the chop - he's so good and so funny!! 😂 xxxx #longhair #bob #decisions #hairstyles #obsessed what do you think? Please comment on what you think below! 👍🏼💋#HELP!!!!!

A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on

Martine asked fans whether or not they thought she should get her hair cut 

Following a swarm of supportive comments urging her to cut it, the singer then showed off her new look, telling followers that she felt "cuter" and "light." However, she also did hint to fans that extensions would be back soon, saying: "For those of you who said you love it long – no doubt the extensions will be back in at some point!"

 The mother-of-one had fun with her two-year-old son Rafferty last week, having let him help her dye her hair grey. Posting a selfie on Instagram, the former EastEnders star wrote: "Being trendy Wendy mummy today with a spray in green/grey hair colour! It brushes out so it's all the fun without the commitment! Rafferty loved helping mummy do it too... green spray everywhere!"

Martine's 'Trendy Wendy' grey hairstyle 

Martine has enjoyed an exciting year so far. Last month, she gave fans a first glimpse of her brand new single Say I'm Not Alone. The track was officially launched by Fearne Cotton on BBC Radio 2, ahead of the release of Martine's new album Lost and Found, which will follow on 11 August.

