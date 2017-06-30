Downton Abbey’s Daisy Lewis looks unrecognisable with new platinum blonde hairstyle Daisy Lewis looked dramatically different with her new cropped hair

Downton Abbey actress Daisy Lewis graced the red carpet at the star-studded Tatler’s English Roses 2017 party on Thursday evening – and there was something very different about her indeed. The British actress, best known for her portrayal of Sarah Bunting in the popular period drama, has swapped her trademark brunette hair for a cropped platinum blonde ‘do. Daisy’s new look suited her well, with the shorter style framing her face beautifully.

Daisy Lewis showcased her new hairstyle on the red carpet

Daisy looked fantastic at the high-profile evening event, dressing her slim figure in a vibrant red form-fitting gown. The sleeveless number was teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening black heels. When it came to make-up, she opted for a natural, glowy base to enhance her complexion and added a sweep of rose-hued blush to the apples of her cheeks. A strong outline of black liner drew attention to her large eyes and her lashes were lengthened with mascara. A pink lipstick and perfectly groomed brow completed her awe-inspiring look.

❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏a huuuuge thankyou to @larrykinghair and @jamespryce_hair for my fairy crop!!! I couldn't love it more #summer #shorthairdontcare A post shared by Daisy Lewis (@daisylewisred) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Earlier in the month, the star showcased her new hairstyle on Instagram, this time styled in a retro-inspired side parting, promoting an influnx of complements from her fans. Captioning the image, she wrote: "A huuuuge thankyou to @larrykinghair and @jamespryce_hair for my fairy crop!!! I couldn't love it more #summer#shorthairdontcare."

"Wow stunning," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another simply said: "Fab."

🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷 bargain! Photo courtesy of @jackguinness #columbiaroad #flowermarket #sundayfunday A post shared by Daisy Lewis (@daisylewisred) on Apr 10, 2016 at 8:14am PDT

And on closer inspection, it seems the pretty actress has been experimenting with her hair for a while now. On her social media account, Daisy has been showcasing an array of different styles. Last year she experimented again with her hair, this time dyeing in a vibrant auburn shade. The slightly longer cropped bob enhanced her striking features and was complimented with a razor-blunt fringe.

